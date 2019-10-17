Home

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00
Thomas Becket church
Clapham
Pearl White Notice
White Pearl (nee Wagstaff, Flannery)
Passed away suddenly on
3rd October 2019, aged 79.
Loving mum to Dale, Grant & Darren, Mother in Law, Nan and Great Nan.
Will be greatly missed by
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at 10am on Friday 1st November at St Thomas Becket church, Clapham, followed by a celebration of mum's life at Woodland Manor Hotel, Green Lane, Clapham.
Family flowers are welcome or,
if desired, donations to
British Heart Foundation, via Neville Funerals and Memory Giving www.memorygiving.com.
No black please, bright colours would be very much appreciated.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 17, 2019
