|
|
|
WINGHAM Pauline Anne
(Rom) Passed away peacefully
on the 23rd May 2019
at St John's Hospice.
Pauline will be deeply
missed by her family and friends.
Funeral service taking place on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 2:30pm at Bedford Crematorium,
104 Norse Road, Bedford, MK41 0RL.
All are welcome to attend the service.
Please be aware that it is family flowers only, however, donations will be greatfully received on the day to
St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger.
Enquiries may be made through
Co-op Funeralcare,
341 Goldington Road, Bedford,
MK41 9PA. Tel 01234 218324.
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
Read More