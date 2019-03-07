|
Pauline WHITNEY After a short illness on 28th February 2019 aged 76 years.
Partner to John. Mum to Mechelle and Pierre (deceased). Sister to Pam and Eileen. Grandma to Robin, Lloyd, Kyle and Rhiannon.
Very much loved and
will be greatly missed.
Funeral service takes place at 3.15pm on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
No dark colours to be work please.
Any flowers are welcome or if desired donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
