Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
14:30
Bedford Crematorium
Pauline Vasey

Pauline
Vasey Sadly passed away on 10th June
aged 80 years.
A loving Wife to Robin, Mum to Carolyn, Wendy and Peta (deceased), Nanny to Tom and Mother-in-law to Darren.
She was a lovely lady, her laugh, smile and personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Service to take place at Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Primrose Unit,
Bedford Hospital may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
