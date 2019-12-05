Home

Jackson Pauline
nee Gascoyne Formerly of Bedford.
Passed away after a short illness at Mistley Manor Care Home, Essex, on 25th November 2019,
aged 96 years.
Funeral service will be held at
Norse Road Crematorium on
Monday 16th December at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation
in memory of Pauline's late husband Len, can be sent to
Geo Paskell Funeral Service,
15 High Street, Manningtree,
Essex, CO11 1AG
Tel 01206 396709
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 5, 2019
