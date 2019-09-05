Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:15
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
Pauline Curran Notice
Pauline Curran
Popular local teacher at
Goldington Road
and Castle Lower School.

Suddenly on 16th August 2019
aged 79 years.

Beloved Wife to the late Jeffrey Curran. Loving Mum to Nicola.
Mother-in-law to Bob.
Beloved Nan to Jessica and Luke.
Sister to Janet and a good
friend to many.

Funeral service takes place at 12.15 pm on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.

Any flowers are welcome or if desired, donations for Alzheimer's Research UK can be sent via www.memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.

Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 5, 2019
