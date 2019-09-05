|
|
|
Pauline Curran
Popular local teacher at
Goldington Road
and Castle Lower School.
Suddenly on 16th August 2019
aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife to the late Jeffrey Curran. Loving Mum to Nicola.
Mother-in-law to Bob.
Beloved Nan to Jessica and Luke.
Sister to Janet and a good
friend to many.
Funeral service takes place at 12.15 pm on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Any flowers are welcome or if desired, donations for Alzheimer's Research UK can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 5, 2019