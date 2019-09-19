|
|
|
Box Pauline June
Passed away peacefully on
12th September 2019 aged 68 years.
A loving wife to Roger,
Mum to David & Anne,
mother-in-law to Sandra & Stuart,
Gran to Evelyn & Daniel.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 11th October 2019 at 11.30am Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to either
'Cancer Research UK' or
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
C/O Molyneux Jones Funeral Directors 37 St Cuthberts Street, Bedford
MK40 3JG Tel 363191.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019