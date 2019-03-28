|
SWAINE Paul Herbert "Grumpy" of Henlow
passed away peacefully on 4th March 2019 in
Addenbrookes Hospital
aged 60 years.
Much loved partner of Emma-Jayne. He will be missed by all his family, friends and his much loved cats.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 10th April in St Mary's Church, Henlow at 12.15 pm.
The family have requested that mourners wear bright colours.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Addenbrookes Hospital Sanctuary Accommodation or
Cats Protection (North Herts Branch), may be sent to
G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy
Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
