|
|
|
SOUTER Paul
On the
9th August 2019
we lost a very special person to us all.
Paul passed away peacefully,
aged 76 years.
A loving husband to Julie.
Proud father of
Ian, Steven, Joanne and Colin.
Adored by his eight grandchildren.
Special brother, brother in law,
uncle and father in law.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A Requiem Mass in celebration
of his life will take place on
Friday 6th September at 11am
at St Philip & St James R.C. Church, Bedford.
This will be followed by a burial
at Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but donations welcomed
in Paul's memory for
Alzheimers Research, via www.memorygiving.com/paulsouter. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Bedford,
Tel no. 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019