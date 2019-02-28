Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
15:15
Bedford Crematorium
Paul Roberts Notice
ROBERTS Paul Mark Of Ampthill sadly passed away on
21st February 2019, aged 57 years.
A loving son, brother and uncle
who will be greatly missed.

A Service to Celebrate his life will be
held at Bedford Crematorium on
Monday 18th March at 3.15pm.
Black optional/colours preferred.

No flowers by request, donations if desired for RSPCA may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
