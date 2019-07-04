|
|
|
Allen Paul and Barbara
(Née Rae) Both passed away peacefully on the 12th June and 21st June
at Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract.
Aged 71 and 65 respectively.
Much loved mum, dad, brother,
sister, grandma and grandad.
Service will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium
Friday 26th July 2019 at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in Paul and Barbara's memory to the Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract.
Afterwards all friends are
welcome to join the family at
Girnhill Lane W.M.C.
For enquiries please contact
T F Morritt Funeral Directors
on 01977 553868.
Published in Bedford Today on July 4, 2019