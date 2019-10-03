|
Sweeney Patrick
Christopher
Passed away peacefully
on 20th September 2019
at Bedford Hospital, aged 80 years.
Devoted and loving husband to Celia,
treasured dad to Manda, Sean and Bev, father-in-law to Paul
and adored Gramps to Lottie.
Funeral service to take place at
11.30am on Monday 14th October 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Code of dress casual.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Marie Curie
can be sent via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
or may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 3, 2019