WHITMORE Patricia (Pat) Passed away peacefully on
30th November 2019, aged 79 years.
Reunited with her beloved
husband Alan (deceased).
Dearly loved mother of Karen, Jim
and John and much loved Nan.
Many thanks to the staff at
Bushmead Court Care Home and
Arnold Whitchurch Ward,
Bedford Hospital.
The funeral service takes place at
1.45pm on 19th December at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
Family flowers only. Donations for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be made online at
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
All enquiries to A.L .& G. Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road,
Kempston Bedford,
MK42 8BH, 01234 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019