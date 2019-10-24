|
|
|
THOROGOOD Patricia May Peacefully at Danecroft
on 13th October 2019
aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved wife to George (deceased). Mother to George and Paul. Mother In-law to Angela
and Sheila Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother,
sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service takes place
at 1.45pm on Tuesday 5th November
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.
May be sent via memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
L;X002 - B59781 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019