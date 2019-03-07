Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:45
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ladbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ladbury

Notice Condolences

Patricia Ladbury Notice
LADBURY Patricia Passed peacefully away at
Annandale Lodge Nursing Home,
Bedford on 22nd February 2019,
aged 84 years.
A much loved mum
to Nick & Mark.
She was also a loving grandmother
and will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service on Tuesday
19th March 2019, 1.45pm
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
"Sue Ryder St. Johns" may be sent
to A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors,
150, Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds. MK42 8BH
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now