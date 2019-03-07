|
|
|
LADBURY Patricia Passed peacefully away at
Annandale Lodge Nursing Home,
Bedford on 22nd February 2019,
aged 84 years.
A much loved mum
to Nick & Mark.
She was also a loving grandmother
and will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service on Tuesday
19th March 2019, 1.45pm
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
"Sue Ryder St. Johns" may be sent
to A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors,
150, Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds. MK42 8BH
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
