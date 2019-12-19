|
|
|
Danes Patricia
" Pat " "Cheers to life"
Passed away peacefully at home on
1st December 2019, aged 90.
Dearly loved Wife of Jack (deceased)
Loving Aunt to Teresa and family.
A dear and treasured friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 11.30am.
Bright colours to be worn.
Flowers or donations made payable to
RAF Benevolent Fund
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019