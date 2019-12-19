Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:30
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Danes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Danes

Notice Condolences

Patricia Danes Notice
Danes Patricia
" Pat " "Cheers to life"

Passed away peacefully at home on
1st December 2019, aged 90.
Dearly loved Wife of Jack (deceased)
Loving Aunt to Teresa and family.
A dear and treasured friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 11.30am.
Bright colours to be worn.
Flowers or donations made payable to
RAF Benevolent Fund
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -