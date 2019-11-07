Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Patricia Carter Notice
CARTER Patricia Elaine
(Pat)
Exceptional Wife,
Mother and Grandmother,
passed peacefully after a long
illness in Bedford Hospital.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on Monday 18th November 2019 at
11:30am. All are very welcome.
Family flowers only please but
should you wish to, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Society
via A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019
