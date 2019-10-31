|
|
|
PERCHINELLI PAOLO Passed away peacefully
at home on 19th October 2019
aged 83 years.
A loving Husband to Anna (deceased).
A devoted Father to Greg,
Raff, Giuseppe and Savina.
A doting Nonno to his 7 Grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place
on Monday 11th November 2019
at Bedford Crematorium 10.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Sue Ryder St John's can be made via
www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019