Notice Condolences

Pamela Cooke Notice
COOKE Pamela Anne Passed away suddenly but peacefully
at Bedford Hospital on 8th July 2019 aged 79 years.
A loving wife to Eric (deceased), much loved mother to Sarah and Adam and
an adored nanna to Charis, Mitchell, Ashlyn and Harley. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12.15pm on Friday 9th August 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019
