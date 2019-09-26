Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Irving
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Irving

Notice Condolences

Olivia Irving Notice
IRVING Olivia Clementina Peacefully on 9th September 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved Mother to Oriline,
Donna, Danny and Dawn.
Beloved Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Funeral service to take place at
12 Noon on Friday 4th October 2019,
at Miracle Church of God in Christ, Bedford followed by the interment at Norse Road Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired are for Cancer Research UK or Dementia UK and may be made online by visiting http://www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.