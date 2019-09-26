|
IRVING Olivia Clementina Peacefully on 9th September 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved Mother to Oriline,
Donna, Danny and Dawn.
Beloved Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Funeral service to take place at
12 Noon on Friday 4th October 2019,
at Miracle Church of God in Christ, Bedford followed by the interment at Norse Road Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired are for Cancer Research UK or Dementia UK and may be made online by visiting http://www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019