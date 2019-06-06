|
Warman Norman Donald
Peacefully on
20th May at home, aged 86 years,
of Wootton.
Beloved husband of Dorothy and adored father of Sheila, Martin and David, father-in-law of April and Alison, grandfather of Matthew, Andrew, Stephanie, Ellen, Daniel and Robert.
Funeral service to take place at Bedford Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
with donations, if desired, to the Primrose Unit may be sent to
AL & G Abbott, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Bedford, MK42 8BH. (www.abbott-funerals.co.uk)
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
