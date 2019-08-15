|
|
|
Norman Stone Suddenly but peacefully in Addenbrookes Hospital
on 30th July 2019.
Much loved Husband to Teresa,
much loved Dad to Fran and
adored Grandad to Emily.
Dog walker to Chloe.
A Service of Thanksgiving
will take place at 11.30am on
Wednesday 21st August 2019 at
St John's Church, St Johns Street, Bedford. Cheerful colours welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Canine Partners or Tools for Self-
Reliance (Northampton) can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
or sent c/o Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019