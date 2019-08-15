Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30
St John's Church
St Johns Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Stone

Notice Condolences

Norman Stone Notice
Norman Stone Suddenly but peacefully in Addenbrookes Hospital
on 30th July 2019.

Much loved Husband to Teresa,
much loved Dad to Fran and
adored Grandad to Emily.
Dog walker to Chloe.

A Service of Thanksgiving
will take place at 11.30am on
Wednesday 21st August 2019 at
St John's Church, St Johns Street, Bedford. Cheerful colours welcome.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Canine Partners or Tools for Self-
Reliance (Northampton) can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
or sent c/o Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.


L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.