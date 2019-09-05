|
Iaciofano Nilda eta 84 anni
ci ha lasciato all'improvviso il 14 Agosto 2019,
a Busso, Italia.
Devota moglie di Liberato.
Amata dalle figlie Maria e Michelina
e genero Carmine.
Adorata dai nipoti, Amica di tutti
Il funerale avra luogo presso la chiesa di San Francesca Cabrini, Bedford
il 13 Settembre 2019
alle ore 10.30
seguito da sepoltura al cimitero di
Norse Road.
Suddenly passed away on
14th August 2019, in
Busso, Italy, aged 84 years.
Devoted Wife to Liberato.
Loving Mother to Maria and Michelina and Mother-in-law to Carmine.
Adored Grandmother.
Loved by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
St Francesca Cabrini Church, Bedford
on 13th September 2019 at 10.30am
followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Primrose Unit
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 5, 2019