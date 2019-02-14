Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:30
Elstow Abbey
Elstow, Bedford
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
14:00
Norse Road Cemetery
Nicola Elia Notice
Elia Nicola
(Nick) Sadly passed away on 16th January aged 57 years.
A much loved and devoted Dad to
Katrina, Luisa and Georgina.
A beloved Son of Olga and Salvatore (deceased)
as well as a Grandad.
Nick was a friend to many,
who will be dearly missed.
Forever in our hearts and thoughts.
Funeral service to be held at
Elstow Abbey, Elstow, Bedford on
Thursday 28th February 2019 at 12.30pm followed by an interment at Norse Road Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Flowers may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
