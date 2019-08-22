Home

Nick Rayner Notice
RAYNER Nick
Died suddenly at
Bedford Hospital on 15th August 2019, aged 57 years.
Second son to Carole Rayner,
brother to Gene, Julie and Lesley,
loving uncle and great-uncle.
Funeral service to take place
at 11.30am on Wednesday
4th September 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Colourful clothes to
be worn please.
No flowers but donations,
if desired, for 'Help for Heroes"
may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road,
Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019
