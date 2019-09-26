Home

Nichola Reid

Nichola Reid Notice
REID Nichola Ann It is with deep heartache and sadness we announce
Nichola was taken suddenly from
us on 7th September 2019.
Much loved Mum to Chloë & Harry, loving partner to Pete, beloved daughter to Pauline, dearest sister to Kevin & Donna and treasured Auntie to Ruby & Demi. Family and friends are all
completely heart broken at the loss of Nichola and miss her beyond belief.
Funeral service will be held at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on
Friday 4th October 2019 at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK or Sue Ryder, St. John's may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019
