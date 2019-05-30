|
|
|
HOPKINS Peacefully on 8th May 2019 Neil Antony aged 50 years of Irthlingborough. Beloved husband of Jenny,
adored Father of Jayden,
cherished elder son of Brian and Valerie, brother of Robert, Elaine
and Lorraine , Uncle of Kathryn.
Loving Step father to Aaron, Elizabeth and Ryan. Grandad to Lana, Lily,
Amelia, Arten and Elijah.
A friend to many former customers of R.A. Hopkins Ltd. Chemist,
in Luton, Harpenden and Toddington.
The funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium , Wellingborough on Friday
14th June at 1.00pm.
No black clothing please.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent
to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on May 30, 2019
