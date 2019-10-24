|
|
|
Aucello Natalizia
(Lina) It is with deep sadness that our
dearest Lina passed away on
30th of September 2019
aged 89 years
She was a truly loved Sister and Aunt who will remain in our hearts forever
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 4th November 2019 at
Christ the King R C Church
London Road, Bedford
at 12.30pm
followed by burial
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019