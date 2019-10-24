Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30
Christ the King R C Church
London Road
Bedford
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalizia Aucello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalizia Aucello

Notice Condolences

Natalizia Aucello Notice
Aucello Natalizia
(Lina) It is with deep sadness that our
dearest Lina passed away on
30th of September 2019
aged 89 years
She was a truly loved Sister and Aunt who will remain in our hearts forever
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 4th November 2019 at
Christ the King R C Church
London Road, Bedford
at 12.30pm
followed by burial
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.