A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30
St. Thomas Becket Church
Clapham
Monica Copperwheat Notice
COPPERWHEAT Monica Passed away at home on
10th September 2019 aged 89 years.
A much loved wife to Donald (deceased) and a loving mother to Linda. She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10.30am on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at St. Thomas Becket Church, Clapham. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
The Salvation Army may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019
