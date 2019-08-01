Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
14:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
Molly Stapleton Notice
STAPLETON Molly (Toots) Of Kempston.
Peacefully on
25th July 2019 at Rushden Park Care Home
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife to Claude (deceased), loving mum to Angela, Sandra and David, dear mother-in-law to John, Colin and Rosalind, wonderful nan to Carl, Matthew, Amy, Hannah and Holly and devoted great-nan to Kian, Annabelle, Connor, Keeva,
Caiden, Olive and Teddy.
Funeral service to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on Monday 19th August 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Parkinsons UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
