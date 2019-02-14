|
|
|
Moira Therese Crouch Passed away on 30th January 2019 aged 96 years.
Loving Wife of Frederick (Deceased). Mother to Michael, Gerrard and Moira,
Grandmother to Melissa, Caroline, Laura, Emily, Bethany , Rosamunde and Ian and Great Grandmother to Ben, Joe, Rosa ,Milly, Charlie, Max, Holly, Will, Henry, Evie, Monty and Maisie.
Funeral service takes place at 1.00pm on Friday 1 st March 2019
at Holy Cross RC Church,
followed by interment.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Alzheimer's Society can be sent
via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More