Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:00
Holy Cross RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Moira Crouch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moira Crouch

Notice Condolences

Moira Crouch Notice
Moira Therese Crouch Passed away on 30th January 2019 aged 96 years.

Loving Wife of Frederick (Deceased). Mother to Michael, Gerrard and Moira,
Grandmother to Melissa, Caroline, Laura, Emily, Bethany , Rosamunde and Ian and Great Grandmother to Ben, Joe, Rosa ,Milly, Charlie, Max, Holly, Will, Henry, Evie, Monty and Maisie.

Funeral service takes place at 1.00pm on Friday 1 st March 2019
at Holy Cross RC Church,
followed by interment.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Alzheimer's Society can be sent
via www.memorygiving.com.

Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.

L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.