BLOOMER MILLY (nee Ifill)
(mother Milly) Died peacefully at Bedford hospital on 28th January aged 81 years, after a long battle with dementia and a short stay at hospital.
Much loved wife of Jonathan, and mother to Mark, Virnette, Matthew, Vincent, and Amy. Also a grandmother and great-grandmother to many and loved by many more.
The funeral service will be held at the church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Court Road, Cranfield (near the war memorial) on Wednesday
20th February at 11:00 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be appreciated
to the Alzeimer's society
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
