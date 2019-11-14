|
|
|
Mick Cartwright After a short illness on
28th October 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband to June.
Loving Dad to Julie and Ian.
Father in Law to Jon. Uncle,
Brother in Law and Grandad.
Funeral service takes place at 11:30am on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
British Lung Foundation can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue Bedford, MK41 7TE Telephone 01234359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019