Michael Ward Notice
WARD Michael John Passed away peacefully on
15th November 2019 aged 72 years.
A much loved Husband of Lynda.
Beloved Dad to Jonathan and Michelle.
Grandad to Fay, Oliver and Ronnie.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on
Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 10.45am.
Flowers or donations if desired
made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 28, 2019
