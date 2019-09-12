|
|
|
KILBY Michael Benjamin
(Ben) Suddenly passed away at home
on 27th August 2019 aged 73 years.
Beloved husband to Gilly,
and will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
at 2.30pm on Monday
23rd September 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Bright colours to be worn please.
Donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019