Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kilby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Kilby

Notice Condolences

Michael Kilby Notice
KILBY Michael Benjamin
(Ben) Suddenly passed away at home
on 27th August 2019 aged 73 years.
Beloved husband to Gilly,
and will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
at 2.30pm on Monday
23rd September 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Bright colours to be worn please.
Donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now