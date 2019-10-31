Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
14:00
Elstow Abbey Church
Elstow, Bedford
Michael Hurley Notice
HURLEY Michael Patrick Passed away after a short illness on 19th October 2019.
Michael was a much loved
husband to Ann (deceased),
father to Andrew and Alison and
a loving grandad, brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and his many friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 1st November 2019 at
2.00pm at Elstow Abbey Church,
Elstow, Bedford.
Flowers or donations in memory
of Michael are invited to
Beds Prostate Cancer Support Group (BPCSG) and may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019
