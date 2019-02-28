Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:45
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Battams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Battams

Notice Condolences

Michael Battams Notice
BATTAMS Michael Frederick Of Flitwick,
passed away peacefully on
8th February 2019, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Valerie,
loving dad to Neil and Shaun and
a dear grandad & great grandad.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 7th March at 10.45am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now