BATTAMS Michael Frederick Of Flitwick,
passed away peacefully on
8th February 2019, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Valerie,
loving dad to Neil and Shaun and
a dear grandad & great grandad.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 7th March at 10.45am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
