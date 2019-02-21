Home

Molyneux Jones Family Funeral Directors
37 St Cuthberts Street
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK40 3JG
01234 363191
May Bays

May Bays Notice
BAYS May Passed away peacefully on 9th February 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving Wife of Frank Bays (Deceased).
Beloved Mother of Roger,
Mother-in-Law to Susan, Grandma to Robbie, Lynsey, Chloe and Matthew. Great Grandma to Zachary,
Scarlett-Grace and Theo.
Funeral service at Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Bedford Day Care Hospice.
Further enquiries to Molyneux Jones Funeral Directors, 37, St Cuthberts St, Bedford MK40 3JG tel 363191
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
