Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:45
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Livesey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Livesey

Notice Condolences

Mavis Livesey Notice
LIVESEY Mavis Jean Passed away peacefully
at Bedford Hospital on
6th July 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife to Haden (deceased),
mum to Robert, mother-in-law
to Frances and Freda,
grandma to Joanne and Andrew
and great-grandma to
Jack, Sam, James and Natalie.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at 10.45 am on Thursday
18th July 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now