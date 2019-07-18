|
LIVESEY Mavis Jean Passed away peacefully
at Bedford Hospital on
6th July 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife to Haden (deceased),
mum to Robert, mother-in-law
to Frances and Freda,
grandma to Joanne and Andrew
and great-grandma to
Jack, Sam, James and Natalie.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at 10.45 am on Thursday
18th July 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on July 18, 2019