MADDY Maurice John

(John) 09/06/42 - 01/06/19

Passed away in hospital on the

1st June 2019, after a short illness,

aged 76 years.

Husband to Mary (deceased); brother to Hannah and Susan; uncle and great-uncle to his family in the St. Neots area and Basingstoke; uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle to his family in Sunderland; special friend to Mary and Joe Vella and their family in Malta, gnanu to Shaun, Kristina and Emma and partner and best friend to

Margaret. He will be missed by his many friends who loved him so much.

Funeral Service to take place at 2pm

on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at

All Saints Church, Kempston, followed by burial in Kempston Cemetery. Flowers welcome but donations

if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,

150 Bedford Road, Kempston,

Beds, MK42 8BH or via

www.abbott-funerals.co.uk Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019 Read More