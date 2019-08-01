Home

Maureen Williamson

Notice Condolences

WILLIAMSON Maureen Doris Aged 82 years.
Passed away on 5th July 2019 after a short but brave battle with illness. Dearly loved wife, partner, mother to Stephen and John, cherished grandmother to Amanda, Matthew, Abigail and Joshua and
great-grandmother to Layla.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service for Maureen, which will be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
(104 Norse Road, Bedford, MK41 0RL.) Wearing black is not a requirement
but something purple would be appreciated. No flowers by request please but donations to
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given on the day or sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
