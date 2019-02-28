|
Leach Maureen Allannah Passed away on the 16th February 2019 aged 75 years.
She will be desperately missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 1.00pm on Thursday 7th March 2019, at St Mary's RC Church, Woburn Sands, followed by an interment at 3.00pm at Dunstable Cemetery, West Street. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for the
British Red Cross. Cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
