|
|
|
FARR Maureen Ellen Sadly passed away on 19th June 2019 aged 81 years.
Loving Wife to, and now reunited with her soulmate David.
Loving mother to Lesley, Raymond, Andrew and Diane.
Nan to her Grandchildren
and Great-Grandchildren.
She will always be in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on
Monday 1st July 2019 at 10.00am.
Flowers or donations if desired
made payable to the
Primrose Unit
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on June 27, 2019
Read More