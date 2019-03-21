|
|
|
WHITE Matthew John Our beloved Matt passed away peacefully on 10th March 2019 aged 42 years after a brief battle with illness.
Survived by his adoring wife Dana and beautiful children Makaio and Haleina.
Much loved son of Jackie and David, cherished brother to Ian and sister-in-law Heidi and uncle to Grace, Charlie, Asher and Annie.
A service will be held at 10.45am on Thursday 28th March 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford followed by a celebration of his life at
Bedford Blues Rugby Club Marquee, Goldington Road.
Family flowers only please.
If you would like to make a donation to the Matt White Memorial Fund there will be an opportunity to do so at Matt's celebration of life or via www.justgiving.com.
All proceeds will go to Riseley Sports Football Club.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More