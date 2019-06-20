Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
13:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
Resources
Mary Stringer Notice
STRINGER Peacefully on 9th June, 2019 at her home in Higham Ferrers.
Mary aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred.
Loving mum, nan and great nan.
Funeral service will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Thursday 27th June at 1.00 p.m.
(No black clothing,
please wear something bright)
No flowers by request, donations if
desired for W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance) or R.N.L.I. may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road,
Rushden, NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
