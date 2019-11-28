Home

Mary Smith Notice
SMITH Peacefully on 14th November 2019
at the Shrubbery Care Home
Higham Ferrers, Mary,
aged 92 years, formerly of Ampthill.
Beloved Wife of the late Ernest,
a loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at
Bedford Crematorium on Wednesday
4th December at 2.30pm
(no black to be worn please).
Family flowers only,
donations for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to A. Abbott ad Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 28, 2019
