SMITH Mary Patricia Passed away suddenly at home in Cotton End on
6th July 2019 aged 81 years old.
Wife to Harry (deceased)
Loving and much treasured Mother to
Harry and John, Mother-in-Law
to Cathy and Julie.
Sister to Sonny.
Sister-in-Law to
Lily, Lucy, Paddy and Janet.
Grandmother to Kieran, Fraser, Ross, Ashley, Kirsty, Jordan
and their partners
Christina, Ellie, Renea, Joe and Freya.
A recent Great-Grandmother to Isaac.
A great loss felt too by
her little dog Holly.
A devoted and supportive
head of the family
whose loss will be missed greatly by all,
including the 'Bus Buddies.'
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on
Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 10.45am.
Please wear a splash of colour in memory of Mary.
Flowers or donations may be made
online or placed in the donation box provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on July 18, 2019