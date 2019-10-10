|
|
|
PAINTER Mary Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at
South Wing Hospital on
29th September 2019 aged 98 years.
A much loved wife to Gordon (deceased), mother to Barbara (deceased), loving grandmother to Sharon, great-grandmother to Alice and Theo and niece to Jean and Carol. She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2.00pm on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at the Church of the Transfiguration, Kempston. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent to A L& G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019