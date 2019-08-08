|
|
|
Garlick Mary Peacefully on
24th July,
aged 91 years.
Late of
Cobden Square, Bedford.
Thanksgiving Service at 11.00am on Tuesday 20th August at Rutland Road Christian Fellowship followed by interment in Norse Road Cemetery 12.30pm.
(Car Parking in Greyfriars car park)
Flowers welcome or donations if desired for Mission Aviation Fellowship can be sent
via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 8, 2019