Mary
Wyatt
Denney 17.05.1930 - 10.03.2019
Mary,
wife of John Denney (deceased),
sadly passed away
surrounded by her family.
Much loved and missed always.
Funeral service takes place at 1.45pm
on Wednesday 3rd April 2019
at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Bedford Hospital Charity
or Cancer Research UK
can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 21, 2019
