Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
13:45
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Denney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Denney


17.05.1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Mary Denney Notice
Mary
Wyatt
Denney 17.05.1930 - 10.03.2019
Mary,
wife of John Denney (deceased),
sadly passed away
surrounded by her family.

Much loved and missed always.

Funeral service takes place at 1.45pm
on Wednesday 3rd April 2019
at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Bedford Hospital Charity
or Cancer Research UK
can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.